 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari officially renounces British nationality

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari attends PTI Core Committee Meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. — Facebook/sayedzulfikarbukhari/File
PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari attends PTI Core Committee Meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. — Facebook/sayedzulfikarbukhari/File

  • Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari announces on Twitter. 
  • Mazari says Zulfi Bukhari got official UK confirmation of renunciation of his British nationality.
  • Minister says Zulfi is standing with Imran Khan and PTI's movement of Haqiqi Azadi.

Former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday officially renounced his British nationality. 

The announcement was made by former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Twitter. 

The former minister said that Zulfi got official UK confirmation of the renunciation of his British nationality.

"So much for conspirators propaganda against him that he would run away to the UK after regime change conspiracy," she added. 

Mazari said that Zulfi is standing with the party chairperson Imran Khan and PTI's movement of Haqiqi Azadi. 

Zulfi's appointment as SAPM was challenged in the Supreme Court back in 2020 for being a dual national. 

The petition stated that dual nationals should not be appointed as the premier's special assistants.

The former SAPM resigned from his post post over allegations made against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry in 2021.

More From Pakistan:

Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi

Bentley stolen from London found in Karachi
Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan

Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan
By-poll in NA-157: An election down to the wire

By-poll in NA-157: An election down to the wire
Pakistan vows to bring back 'normalcy' after cataclysmic floods kill over 1,200

Pakistan vows to bring back 'normalcy' after cataclysmic floods kill over 1,200
High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

Fact-check: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt donate for Pakistan floods?

Fact-check: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt donate for Pakistan floods?
Preparing aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan: US military

Preparing aid to flood-ravaged Pakistan: US military
IHC CJ Athar Minallah says his court doesn’t believe in contempt laws

IHC CJ Athar Minallah says his court doesn’t believe in contempt laws
Bilawal condemns Imran for holding public rallies

Bilawal condemns Imran for holding public rallies
Pakistan charity urges government to lift ban on some NGOs over floods

Pakistan charity urges government to lift ban on some NGOs over floods
KP govt supports Taimur Jhagra's letter

KP govt supports Taimur Jhagra's letter

Latest

view all