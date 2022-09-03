 
sports
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pakistan bags three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Pakistani bodybuilders pose for a picture with their silver and bronze medals on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship. — Geo Super
KARACHI: Pakistani bodybuilders bagged three medals in different categories on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship which is currently underway in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz bagged a silver medal in the junior category, Fida Hussain won silver in the senior men's category whereas Faisal Khan got his hands on a bronze medal in the 60kg category of the event.

Upon winning silver for Pakistan, Fida shared his excitement in a video received by Geo Super.

"Alhumdulillah, I have won a silver medal for my country. It took immense hard work to reach this stage and win a laurel for my country," he said.

Gul and Faisal were also overwhelmed by winning medals for Pakistan.

As many as 10 Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in 14 different categories of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

