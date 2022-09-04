 
Pak vs Ind: What does Shahid Afridi has to say ahead of crucial Asia Cup clash?

Pakistans captain Shahid Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Canadas Rizwan Cheema during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo. — Reuters
KARACHI: As Pakistan and India gear up for the crucial clash of the Super Four stage, cricket great Shahid Afridi said that Men in Green can beat arch-rivals this time.

Speaking to journalists, Afridi said Pakistan has gained rhythm after beating Hong Kong one-sidedly.

"Pakistan team fought really hard against India and then their last victory over Hong Kong must have given them much-needed rhythm," the former captain said.

"Pakistan team has all the ingredients for a solid performance against India. They can beat them in super 4s on Sunday [September 4]," he added.

Bench strength

Afridi thinks Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury gave bench strength a chance to prove themselves before the mega T20 World Cup this year.

"I don't think Shaheen's injury hurt Pakistan a lot. I think it gave them a chance to try bench strength before T20 World Cup," he said.

Shaheen got ruled out of T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He was advised four to six weeks of rest by PCB's medical team. Currently, he is in London for his knee treatment. 

