Imran Khan is stuck in his ego, says Marriyum

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan is stuck in his ego. File photo

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan is stuck in his ego as the nation is trapped in flash floods.

Says Imran Khan has PM Shehbaz and Maryam on his nerves.

Imran Khan addressed a public rally in Bahawalpur where he flayed Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam for corruption.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the nation is trapped in the flood but Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is stuck in his ego.

On September 3, Imran Khan addressed a public gathering in Bahawalpur and criticised the PML-N leadership for stealing the nation's money.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz got on the nerves of Imran Khan even while he was visiting the flood-hit South Punjab.

The information minister criticised Imran Khan for playing politics for his personal gains. "Imran Khan has again filled his stomach with false politics instead of donating something to the hungry people in the flood-affected areas," she said.

Imran Khan does not want justice in Pakistan, as he wants to impose the PTI's "revenge system" in the country, she added.

Imran Khan slams PML-N leadership for corruption

Addressing the public rally in Bahawalpur yesterday, Imran Khan expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in the massive flash floods across the country. He said that PM Shehbaz steals the nation's money and takes it abroad while the nation is working hard.

“You should never follow a leader who begs from other countries,” the PTI chief said. “Ten years ago, I asked them from where they got the money to buy such expensive properties, but they didn't answer."

Criticising PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the PTI chief said that she denies having property in Pakistan, let alone in London.

“Poor Maryam does not even own property. She can't afford two meals a day," he said, adding that the Sharif and Zardari families have been looting the country’s money for the last 30 years.

Taking a dig at dissenters, Khan said that the nation has awakened and it’s the end of turncoats.

“Those who sold their conscience have been left in the old Pakistan,” he added.