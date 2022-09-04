 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shoaib Akhtar suggests Kohli should assess before World Cup if T20 format suits him

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli. — Youtube/Reuters/File
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli. — Youtube/Reuters/File

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar says he wants former Indian skipper Virat Kohli — who has been one of the top batters in the world — to score a hundred centuries in his career.

The record of 100 international centuries is currently held by former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shoaib said that Kohli could be the next to claim this title.

However, he said that Kohli will need time to settle when he goes back to 50-over cricket. He said that Kohli will be able to maintain his strike rate after sustaining it for up to four to five overs.

The former pace champion said because he believes that the T20 format is "too short" for Kohli to gain his form back despite the aggression and positive state of mind he is currently playing with in Asia Cup 2022.

"I would suggest Virat Kohli assess till the World Cup if this [T20] format suits him or doesn't [...] because he'll have to convince himself first if he wants to become the greatest player forever," said Akhtar, while making predictions about the teams and players participating in the Asia Cup.

Cricket fans saw the return of India's star batter Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup after the 33-year-old was given rest for his side's last two limited-over tours to West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He scored a steady 35 against Pakistan and remained unbeaten on 59 off 41 deliveries in the game against Hong Kong.

