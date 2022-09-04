 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Thomas Markle: Meghan Markle 'didn’t lose me, she dumped me'

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Meghan Markle father Thomas Markle is calling out his estranged offspring for abandoning him. 

The Duchess of Sussex in her latest interview with The Cut talked about 'losing her father' amid royal rift.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'" Meghan told the magazine.

Meghan and her father became distant at the initial phase of her relation hp with Harry.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle has now lashed out in response.

“She didn’t “lose” me, she dumped me.

“I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed.

“I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.”

