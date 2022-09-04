 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
When Amitabh Bachchan was ditched by fans for Govinda: Details

There was a time when Govinda was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan in India
Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda are regarded as one of the 'best jodi' of Indian cinema, but there was one instance when 'Bade Miyan' was ignored by fans for 'Chote Miyan.'

In the late 1980s, Bollywood's 'angry young man' was in an effort to carve himself a new identity as his previous one was getting stale.

Meanwhile, Govinda's popularity was surging after blockbuster films, like Coolie No 1, with the actor subsequently becoming a household name.

In an old interview, the Sholay actor recalled collaborating with Govinda for a film when some group of kids approached us for autographs.

"I was shooting with Govinda for Hum when a group of young kids came up to me and one of the boys asked for an autograph."

Bachchan continued: "Govinda was standing next to me. There was a young, cute girl who gave him a slap and said ‘Not him. Take Govinda’s autograph.”

Bachchan also admitted that “people will want to watch the younger lot.”

"I made mistakes and kept trying to rectify them in film after film. But there’s no denying that it is the turn of the younger boys now because today’s audiences are between 18 and 30,” the veteran actor added.

Bachchan has worked with all the generations of actors that later joined Bollywood. In his upcoming film Brahmastra, he will share the screen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

