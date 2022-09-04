Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally moved into their new home in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor property this weekend.

Following their latest move, Prince William and Kate Middleton received a heartwarming honor from Legoland Windsor to celebrate their new home.

Legoland Windsor unveiled a stunning mannequin called the Royal Removal Company, which took model makers over 19 hours to create their new royal show.

The 4,100 Lego display showed men moving furniture outside a 39,000 brick replica of Windsor Castle, which is on display at the resort’s Miniland.

The royal display also featured Lego versions of the duke and the duchess plus their three children and the family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla.

The mannequin also included a Lego version of a member of the Queen’s guard, standing in the castle doorway with a black Lego bearskin cap and classic red uniform.

The chief model maker at Legoland Windsor, Paula Laughton said, “The resort has always had a special connection with the Royal Family.

“So to welcome our neighbors, our talented model makers are giving the royals a brick-tastic housewarming present by recreating the family in miniature form.”

“The Royal Removal scene will go on display throughout September, and we hope to welcome the duke and duchess and their family to the resort to see their figures very soon,” she added.

The Legoland model marker, Will Metcalfe expressed hopes the Royal Family will visit the resort to meet their miniature versions one day.