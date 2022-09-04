 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display
Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finally moved into their new home in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor property this weekend.

Following their latest move, Prince William and Kate Middleton received a heartwarming honor from Legoland Windsor to celebrate their new home.

Legoland Windsor unveiled a stunning mannequin called the Royal Removal Company, which took model makers over 19 hours to create their new royal show.

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

The 4,100 Lego display showed men moving furniture outside a 39,000 brick replica of Windsor Castle, which is on display at the resort’s Miniland.

The royal display also featured Lego versions of the duke and the duchess plus their three children and the family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla.

The mannequin also included a Lego version of a member of the Queen’s guard, standing in the castle doorway with a black Lego bearskin cap and classic red uniform.

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

The chief model maker at Legoland Windsor, Paula Laughton said, “The resort has always had a special connection with the Royal Family.

“So to welcome our neighbors, our talented model makers are giving the royals a brick-tastic housewarming present by recreating the family in miniature form.”

“The Royal Removal scene will go on display throughout September, and we hope to welcome the duke and duchess and their family to the resort to see their figures very soon,” she added.

The Legoland model marker, Will Metcalfe expressed hopes the Royal Family will visit the resort to meet their miniature versions one day.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?
Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’

Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’
Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof

Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof
Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails
Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours

Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours
The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance

The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance
Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne
Prince Harry to ‘rake in Netflix cash’ with Lilibet, Archie cameos

Prince Harry to ‘rake in Netflix cash’ with Lilibet, Archie cameos

Latest

view all