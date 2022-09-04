Netflix announces the removal of 'Batman' preque

 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Netflix has recently broken the news that it will be removing Gotham from all regions very soon.

Gotham bid farewell to the screens with its fifth and final season back in 2019, since then, the entire series has been available on Netflix to stream.

The series was removed from Netflix UK in July, 2022. It will be removed in September 2022 in US.

In Australia Season 1 was stripped away in 2021 and most recently, seasons 2-4 removed, leaving only season 5.

In Canada the series will expire by January 23, 2023. In all the other regions, the series will be removed from Netflix by the end of 2023.

Created by Bruno Heller, Gotham is a prequel series of Batman. It follows the murder of Bruce's parents, and sees James Gordon rising through the ranks of Gotham Police Department and witnessing the origin stories of Batman's infamous supervillians.




