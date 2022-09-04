 
Sunday Sep 04 2022
PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

  • PM Shehbaz pays visit to review progress in ongoing relief activities in Balochistan.
  • PM Shehbaz, along with CM Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and other officers, clap for AC.
  • Premier announces relief grants for labourers working to restore damages on ground.

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on a visit to the Bibi Nani region of Balochistan, praised Assistant Commissioner of Mach Ayesha Zehri for her relief and rehabilitation efforts during the rain-induced floods which have killed above 1,200 people. 

The prime minister paid a visit to review the progress in the ongoing relief activities in the flood-hit province.

The prime minister was told that the female assistant commissioner supervised the rehabilitation work day and night after the devastating floods and worked with her team for the flood victims.

PM Shehbaz, along with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and other officers, clapped for AC Zehri and encouraged her.

On the occasion, the premier said that the team has worked tirelessly to restore the highway in eight hours. "It is a big thing that the team worked with high spirits during this tough time," he added. 

After the Bibi Nani bridge was swept away due to high-pressure flooding, the traffic from Quetta to Sukkur was completely blocked and left 6,000 people stranded on both ends.

PM announces relief grants for labourers

The prime minister was briefed regarding the reconstruction of infrastructure including roads, railway tracks, and bridges.

While appreciating the efforts of district administration authorities, the PM said that their "commitment and devotion had been a source of inspiration for the general public".

National Highway Authority's Chairman Khurram Agha briefed the PM about the repair of the Bibi Nani bridge, after which he announced to give Rs3 million to labourers working to restore the bridge, while another faction of workers would be given a grant of Rs2 million.

For more labourers working on the ground amid difficulties, the premier announced Rs5 million in relief grants, while staff working to repair the gas pipelines would be given Rs1 million. A committee would be established to dispense the amount and ensure merit.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo News 

