Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. — Twitter/ICC

DUBAI: Pakistani bowlers were crushed by Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after they were sent to bat in the Asia Cup Super Four stage.

Both the openers scored 28 runs each, posting 54 runs before Rohit was sent back to the pavilion by Haris Rauf off a slow delivery.

But India didn't stop there and scored their highest-ever 62 runs total against Pakistan in the powerplay. Rohit and Rahul also led India to score their fastest fifty against their arch-rivals in T20I cricket.

India's previous highest total in powerplay against Pakistan was 48-1 which they scored back in 2012 in Ahmedabad.

When this story was filed, India were batting at 173-7 in 19.4overs.