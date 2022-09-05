Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh (left) and pacer Arshdeep Singh. —Facebook/Twitter

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh publicly called out people trolling young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after he dropped Asif Ali’s catch which became a turning point for Pakistan to win against India in the group stage match of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan on Sunday won the nail-biting match against India by five wickets to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

A 73-run partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz helped set the centre stage for Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to finish the game for Pakistan.

However, at a crucial stage of the match, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali’s catch which outraged Indian cricket fans and they severely criticised him.



Indians not only trolled Arshdeep but also posted discriminatory hate comments against the bowler, however former cricket Harbhajan Singh came out in support of the bowler and gave a shut-up call to the hate mongers.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan urged people not to criticise the bowler and said no one drops a catch intentionally.

“We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on such people who are putting our guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and the team. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded 27 runs with one wicket in 3.5 overs, however, he took the wicket of Asif Ali.