Monday Sep 05 2022
Fawad denies any secret links between Imran and Nawaz

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — PID/File
  • PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry says there is no need for back-channel contact with Nawaz Sharif or any of his representatives.
  • Says "all such information can be mere speculation or an invention of media cell."
  • Says PTI will not be part of any secret dialogue without formal announcement of election date.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has ruled out on behalf of his party any behind-the-scenes links between former premiers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad explained that PTI has no need of any back-channel contact with the PML-N supremo or any of his representatives.

“All such information can be mere speculation or the invention of a media cell. It has nothing to do with reality. PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s stance on the country’s political situation is very clear and blunt,” he said.

Imran Khan, he pointed out, was leading an unprecedented movement for real freedom. He added that no group or the elite had the right to make decisions on matters of the future of the country.

“We will not be part of any secret and unannounced dialogue process without a formal announcement of the election date. The date of elections should be seriously considered and announced instead of creating such news stories,” he added.

