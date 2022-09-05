 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Prince Charles has reportedly became ‘bewildered’ after ‘intense suffering’ as a result of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “incredibly hard attacks.”

A close friend of the heir apparent issued this claim in an interview with The Sunday Times.

They started off by saying, “For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself to a couple he obviously loves and misses.”

“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level.” The close pal further went on to add.

“He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”

A source also chimed in and admitted that the whole tiff with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is “very painful” for the future king and found the Queen’s Platinum jubilee to be a “minor act of reparation.” 

