Monday Sep 05 2022
Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Jordan Peterson recently reacted to Olivia Wilde’s comments about Chris Pine’s sinister character in her forthcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, saying that it’s based on Peterson.

According to Independent, Wilde told Interview Magazine that the Pine’s character “was based on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community”.

The actress-director of the movie elaborated on incels, adding that it’s a “community of disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women”.

Lately, Peterson clapped back at Wilde, as he stated, “Now, Pine has a reputation as quite an attractive man… so that could be worse.”

“I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendor of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe,” he added.

Meanwhile, the new movie is slated to release in theatres on September 23. 

