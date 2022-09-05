 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’
John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

John Legend talked about the reasons his friendship with pal Kanye West ended while alluding at other reasons besides politics that played a role in falling out with Ye.

In an interview with New Yorker, the In My Mind singer told Michael Schulman that he supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election instead of the rapper which severed their bond.

Legend insisted that him not backing the Praise God singer during his run for president was not the only reason that their relationship came to end.

"I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for,” the singer told the outlet.

"But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships.

“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t.

"But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters," he added.

Legend said that he does not know what the future has in store for his and Ye’s friendship, adding, “But he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden.”

Before concluding, he said, “It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”

More From Entertainment:

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan
Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside
Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’
Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character

Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character
Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators

Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators
‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’
Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’

Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’
Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid Nicola Peltz feud

Victoria Beckham appears relaxed while enjoying boat ride amid Nicola Peltz feud
Prince Harry's plans to mend ties with William disrupted by Meghan?

Prince Harry's plans to mend ties with William disrupted by Meghan?

Latest

view all