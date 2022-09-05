5 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Boyya area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR) said.



"During the conduct of the Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.

According to details shared by the ISPR, the following soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom:



Captain Abdul Wali (age 26 years, resident of Wana/South Waziristan District)

Naib Subedar Nawaz (age 45 years, resident of Abbottabad)

Havaldar Ghulam Ali (age 34 years, resident of Sargodha)

Lance Naik Ilyas (age 33 years, resident of Mianwali)

Sepoy Zafar Ullah (age 29 years, resident of Mianwali).

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location; resultantly, four terrorists were killed,” the military's media wing said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR stated that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

Currently, the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the military media’s wing said.