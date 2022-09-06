PM calls cabinet meeting to discuss Imran Khan’s anti-military remarks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during cabinet meeting. —APP/ File

Cabinet will also review the flood situation in the country.

Hajj pilgrims booking, more than quota is also part of cabinet agenda.

NDMA will also brief cabinet about the flood situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the federal cabinet meeting today to discuss former prime minister Imran Khan’s anti-military remarks and the flood situation in the country, Geo News reported.



According to the sources, the PTI chairman's statement against the national institutions especially the Pakistan Army will be discussed in the federal cabinet meeting.

As per the agenda issued for today’s cabinet meeting, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also brief the cabinet about the flood situation in the country.

The cabinet will also review the issue regarding the booking of Hajj pilgrims, more than the quota. In addition, proposals regarding energy conservation would also be a part of the agenda.



Meanwhile, well-placed sources told The News on Monday, that the rhetoric has infuriated public opinion, as Imran chose to make his statement disregarding the severity of the ongoing floods that have caused severe devastation across the country.

“Federal Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar would likely brief the cabinet about the possible legal action against Imran who is out to disrupt society and disrespect national institutions,” the sources said.

Pakistan Army 'aghast' at Imran Khan's 'defamatory' statement

The Pakistani Army Monday expressed displeasure over PTI Chairman Imran Khan's recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

In a public rally in Faisalabad, the PTI chairman called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a "patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers."