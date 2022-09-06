Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. — BCCI/File

Retirement will open doors for him to play tournaments like Road Safety Series and overseas T20 leagues.

Raina says it had been an honour for him to represent India in international colours.

Thanks BCCI and fans for showing support and believing in his skills.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced on Tuesday his retirement from all formats of the sport, confirming the end of his IPL and Indian domestic career.

The 35-year-old cricketer had followed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni into retirement from international cricket, announcing the decision on August 15, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old cricketer said that it had been an honour for him to represent India in international colours and his state Uttar Pradesh domestically.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Raina posted on Twitter on Tuesday.



As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision will allow Raina to play tournaments like the Road Safety Series and overseas T20 leagues.

Raina retires having scored 6,871 runs in 109 first-class games, 8,078 runs in 302 list A games, and 8,654 runs in 336 T20 matches.

He began his senior domestic career for UP back in 2002-03 and made his international debut in 2005. Raina played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests for India, and was part of the squad that won the ODI World Cup in 2011. He was the first Indian batter to score a century in all three international formats.