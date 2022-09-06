 
sports
We need more people like Afridi to help us: Bodybuilding champ Fida Baloch

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

KARACHI: Asian Bodybuilding champion Fida Hussain Baloch has urged other star cricketers to come forward like legendary Shahid Khan Afridi and support the country's bodybuilders.

Fida, who recently won a Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Kyrgyzstan, thanked the Shahid Afridi Foundation for providing him with financial assistance.

"Shahid Afridi turned out to be a saviour for us. I am really thankful to Shahid Afridi Bhai for his financial support. His support helped me become an Asian champion," Fida told Geo Super during an interview upon his return to the country after becoming the first Pakistani bodybuilder to get his hands on the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB)'s Elite Pro Card. 

Fida shared the problems of bodybuilders who mostly belong to poor families. "I live in a rented house, and so do my fellow bodybuilders. We don't even have our own house to live in, how can we become world-class players?" the athlete lamented.

"Despite all financial issues, we manage to win medals for our country. It's a very expensive sport, we spend millions of rupees on a single championship. The government should support us," Fida demanded.

"I wish two to three more people like Afridi come out and support us. Then, we will show how competitive we are," he concluded.

It should be mentioned here that Pakistan's former international cricketer Afridi had given Rs1 million to Fida for participating in Asian Championship. 

