Flood casualties top 1,320 across country as Sindh reports 11 new deaths

Men wade through flood waters with their belongings in a flood hit area in Pakistan. — Reuters/File

All casualties for last 24 hours reported from most affected province of Sindh alone.

No other province or territory reported any death.

As many as 750,481 cattle killed so far since floods hit country.

The cumulative flood death toll climbed to 1,325 as the raging floods killed 11 more people in Sindh during the last 24 hours, the latest National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) data showed.



The 24-hour situation report issued by the NDMA stated that the flood claimed the lives of a man in Dadu, two women and six children in Kashmore and two children in Mirpurkhas. All the casualties were reported from Sindh alone as no deaths took place in Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As far as the infrastructural damage is concerned, landsliding in 24 kilometres section of Wangu hills in Balochistan blocked the traffic movement on M-8.



In KP, the debris of damaged infrastructure blocked N-95 from Behrain to Laikot-Kalam. At the N-50, the road was opened for traffic except breached section of Sagu Bridge.

In Sindh, N-55, Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah was submerged and the road was closed. The massive torrential rains have so far damaged 1,688,005 houses, 5,735 km roads, 246 bridges and killed 750,481 cattle.