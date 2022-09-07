 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad couple 'killed for honour'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

  • Police say unidentified men shot a man and his wife dead in Dhok Kashmirian.
  • Say deceased couple belonged to Kohistan and had recently married.
  • Say investigations into alleged murder are underway.

A newly married couple was allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed men in Dhok Kashmirian area in the jurisdiction of Sangjani Police Station, Islamabad, late on Tuesday night.

Police said the couple is suspected to have been "killed for honour". 

Related items

They said that murder victims Nisar and his wife belonged to Kohistan, and had recently married out of free will. 

They said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after autopsy. The investigations into the matter are underway.


More From Pakistan:

Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets
Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's bail in Section 144 violation case

Islamabad court extends Imran Khan's bail in Section 144 violation case
Pakistan tries to avert lake overflow amid floods; UN warns of more misery

Pakistan tries to avert lake overflow amid floods; UN warns of more misery
Govt to cut PSDP by Rs150b for relief as Pakistan continues battle againt deadly floods

Govt to cut PSDP by Rs150b for relief as Pakistan continues battle againt deadly floods
PM’s FCA relief package benefitting 1.8 million KE consumers

PM’s FCA relief package benefitting 1.8 million KE consumers
UK says Imran Khan's case matter for Pakistani courts

UK says Imran Khan's case matter for Pakistani courts
ISPR overreacted, Imran Khan never named any generals: Fawad Chaudhry

ISPR overreacted, Imran Khan never named any generals: Fawad Chaudhry
Creative work showcased by Arts Council students eased my anxiety: Anwar Maqsood

Creative work showcased by Arts Council students eased my anxiety: Anwar Maqsood
YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa

YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa
UN preparing for worse to come in Pakistan floods

UN preparing for worse to come in Pakistan floods
Citizen approaches court for registration of treason case against Imran Khan

Citizen approaches court for registration of treason case against Imran Khan

Latest

view all