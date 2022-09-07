 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
BLACKPINK announces 'Born Pink' world tour schedule: deets Inside

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveiled the dates and venues for the upcoming leg of their North America and European world tour.

On September 7, Soompi reported that YG Entertainment revealed the final details for the BLACKPINK world tour 2022.

It is notable that there has been a slight change in BLACKPINK's Europe tour since it was first announced. 

The group's tour now includes a performance in Copenhagen on December 15, and the date of their Berlin show has been changed to December 19.

A total of nine performances by BLACKPINK will now take place in seven different European cities, starting on November 30 and December 1 in London and ending on December 22 in Amsterdam.

The group's previously announced fall tour of the United States and Canada will still include 10 performances in seven different cities.

The group's North American leg tour will begin on October 25 in Dallas and end on November 19 in Los Angeles with a performance at the California Stadium.

