Nicola Peltz makes loyalties clear with New Year message

Nicola shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband, believed to have been taken in Florida

Nicola Peltz has nothing but love for her husband Brooklyn Beckham, saying she was 'so grateful' for him, after reports claimed he had said his relationship with his parents was 'over.'

The actress and billionaire heiress, 30, shared a meaningful New Year message on social media as the Beckham family feud continued to escalate.

In a sweet Instagram Story, Nicola posed images of the people closest to her and wrote:

'So grateful to start the New Year with these beautiful humans.'

Brooklyn, 26, was tagged in the post as Nicola shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband, believed to have been taken in Florida.

The couple displayed affection as they wrapped their arms around each other outdoors at sunset, with palm trees and a pastel orange sky behind them.

As far Nicola's style, she cut a chic figure in a cream knit jumper and jeans, while Brooklyn donned a backwards beige cap and a black T-shirt.

The loved-up picture comes at a significant time amid the ongoing family tension. They pair appeared happy and relaxed, with the image radiating unity and exuding power-couple energy.

Nicola also tagged her brother Bradley, her brother Zach Peltz's girlfriend Aislinn Carne, and several close friends, including Kenya Jones, Alison Albright and Lovette Candice, making it clear where her loyalties lay as the New Year began.

In another snap, she shared a picture of herself with Brooklyn and her brother Bradley in the same spot, signalling that her focus remains on her immediate family.

The post came as reports emerged that Brooklyn had told friends his relationship with his parents was 'over,' following months of strain that reportedly culminated in David, 50, and Victoria, 51, being blocked on Instagram.

While the Beckhams spent New Year's Eve at their Cotswolds home, Brooklyn and Nicola rang in 2026 partying in South Florida, where they watched rapper 50 Cent perform at Miami hotspot E11EVEN.