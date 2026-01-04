Cynthia Erivo explains why she won’t play Elphaba anymore

Cynthia Erivo has shared why she does not plan to reprise her role as Elphaba on Broadway following Wicked: For Good.

During a recent appearance on The View, the 38-year-old actress was asked if she would ever return to the stage production of Wicked. Erivo explained that stepping back feels like the right choice.

“I feel like it would be a little selfish,” Erivo said. “We’ve been given such a gift with this [film] version, and everyone is seeing it. It’s in everybody’s houses right now, and people can go to the cinema and see it.”

She added that the success of the Wicked movies creates more opportunities for other performers to take on the iconic role.

“What’s wonderful about this particular film now is that I think it provides more room for other women to go do [the role on Broadway],” she said.

Erivo’s response was met with praise from the show’s hosts. “It gives someone else the opportunity,” Joy Behar said, while Sunny Hostin added, “That is so generous, so generous.”

Behar continued, “You’re not only wonderful — you’re a terrific person.”

Elphaba was originally played on Broadway by Idina Menzel in 2003, and many actresses have taken on the role since. The current Elphaba, Lencia Kebede, recently made history as the first Black actress to play the role full-time on Broadway.