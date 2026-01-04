Fans react to how Victoria Beckham feels about Adam Peaty's wedding speech

The couple finally said, 'I do' today in an intimate Bath Abbey ceremony on 27th December

Gordon Ramsay and his new son-in-law, Adam Peaty, have shared a budding bond with each other after fans spotted a 'subtle jab' in the groom's wedding speech.

However, the Olympic swimmer's parents were noticeably absent, following a bitter family feud with his mother, Caroline, which reportedly saw them disinvited from the ceremony.

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout. Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

Amid the family drama, in a new clip shared on Instagram, Adam now declared he would 'always choose' his wife as he delivered an emotional speech, prompting Gordon to publicly show his love and support.

The groom appeared visibly emotional at the altar, wiping away tears as Holly was given away by her father.

Gordon commented beneath the video: 'Beautiful words @adamramsaypeaty @hollyramsaypeaty True Love congratulations love you both so much Dad.'

The ceremony was attended by a host of famous faces, including close friends, the Beckhams.

However, fans were quick to speculate about the wording of Adam's speech, with one writing: 'I'll always choose you – hmmmm, can’t help but wonder how Victoria [Beckham] felt hearing that sentence, especially since it’s the same one Brooklyn keeps using in his posts as a subtle jab at his family.'

The couple, who became engaged in September, 12, 2024, finally said, 'I do' today in an intimate Bath Abbey ceremony on 27th December.