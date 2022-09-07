 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
KBC contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with confession

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan was surprised by a KBC contestant's admission about his films

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was in for a rude shock when a Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant revealed that his wife was not a fan of the actor's films. 

During the latest episode of KBC, a contestant named Krishna Das made it to the coveted hot seat. The player won INR 12,50,000 with a series of right answers, however, his quirky revelation about his wife's opinion on Big B's films became the highlight of the episode.

At one point ,the contestant suggested that his wife does not like Bachchan, to which the Sholay actor nudged him to know the reason.

Das then shared that whenever he watches one of Big B's films, his wife gets angry and says, ‘what rubbish film are you watching.'


A shocked Bachchan then tried to digest the news by hiding his face and exclaimed, “let this sink in”. 

The contestant’s wife was also present on the set and turned red as the host amusingly asked her, “Do we make useless films?"

