Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'

Meghan Markle admits she was always the smart one in the room while growing up.

Speaking to Mindy Kaling in episode three of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex reveals she was very 'ugly' in her childhood.

"I was the smart one, not the pretty one," Meghan confessed.



Mindy asked Meghan: “Were you not the pretty one growing up?” to which the mother-of-two responded: “No. Oh god, no…No. Nuh-uh.”

Mindy said shockingly: “That is news to me.”

Meghan continued: “Ugly duckling…Look, maybe not conventional beauty as it… now, maybe that would be seen as beautiful but massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth.

“I was the smart one. Forever and ever and ever and ever. And, and then I just sort of grew up," the Duhess concluded.