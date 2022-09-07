Anushka Sharma reveals ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo

Anushkha Sharma is known for her quirky and exceptional acting. Lately, the actress has been busy filming for her much-awaited movie Chakda Xpress.



Reportedly, the Sultan star will be seen playing the character of an Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie.

This movie will mark her comeback on the big screens after five-year hiatus. She has often been seen posting videos and photos from her upcoming movie’s set on social media.

Speaking of which, on Wednesday morning, the Zero actress turned to Instagram and shared an image from the movie which the actress seemingly revealed the “life-changing” moment for the character.

“A moment from a story that needs to be told!” wrote the 34-year-old in a caption.

Ranveer Singh reacted to the still image and pressed “like” on the post. Indian background singer Neeti Mohan said, “Can’t wait.”



According to Pinkvilla, the actress shared the teaser of the movie in January and mentioned that this movie is a “dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped the life of Jhulan and also women’s cricket”.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the movie will reportedly stream on Netflix.