Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Aashiqui 3's makers reject rumours of casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Kartik Aaryan’s recent announcement of doing a classic love story Aashiqui 3 has set the internet on fire. Hours after this news, netizens began polling for the leading lady in the movie.

Not only that, several media portals suggested that Indian television star Jennifer Winget has been selected as the main lead for the third instalment of the movie reported via Zoom Entertainment.

While addressing the speculations, the makers of the movie clarified that the search for female main lead opposite Kartik is “still going on” in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

“There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3,” it read.

The makers went on to add in a statement, “The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie.”

“Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, the upcoming musical romantic movie will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Vishesh Films.

