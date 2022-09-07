 
UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

Representational image of a student wearing a graduation cap — Abbas Momani/AFP/Getty Images
The British High Commission, in collaboration with the British Council, has announced 75 scholarships for Pakistanis to study in the United Kingdom. 

The scholarships will provide future Pakistani leaders with the skills necessary to tackle global challenges.

The event took place on the same day that the UK announced an uplift in Pakistan flood relief funding, taking the total amount pledged to £16.5 million. 

UK Representative to Punjab, Alex Ballinger, acknowledged the significant contribution of Pakistan’s Chevening alumni in the flood relief efforts, from carrying out fundraising to the distribution of essential items. He also reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan.

"I’m pleased that on the same day the UK has pledged a total of £16.5 million in flood relief funding, we can also announce 75 new UK scholarships which will play a vital part in allowing Pakistan to rebuild by investing in its people," he added. 

The UK will award 63 Chevening scholarships and fellowships along with 12 GREAT scholarships this year. The commission will aim for gender parity, with at least 50% of the scholarships being awarded to female candidates.

The application window for Chevening’s one-year master’s scholarship is open until November 1, 2022. 

