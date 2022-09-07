 
Whoopi Goldberg claps back at House of the Dragon’ and ‘LOTR’ racist fans: ‘Get a job’

Whoopi Goldberg has recently hit back at the racist fans who have trolled black actors cast in both House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

While speaking on the racist backlash, The View’s host Whoopi mentioned that even though both shows being “massive hits”, these series are set in “fictional world” reported via Independent.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, are both massive hits, but they don’t exist in the real world. There are no dragons, there are no hobbits, you know that,” said the 66-year-old.

“There are critics who are saying the shows were too woke by adding diverse characters. Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? Is that what you're telling me?’” remarked the actress.

The Girl, Interrupted star also censured racist trolls for accepting “dragons” but had issues with black actors being cast as “hobbits or elves” in the show.

“We would like to see as many people representing in fantasy as exist. So, all of y'all who have problems because there are Black hobbits,” she noted.

The Sisters Act actress added, “Get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

