 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

HEC makes major announcement for students

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

A representational image of Higher Education Commission board. —  Facebook/File
A representational image of Higher Education Commission board. —  Facebook/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced that Huawei Technologies has invited applications from potential Pakistani undergraduate students under its “Seeds for the Future Programme 2022”.

“Due to COVID-19, HEC and Huawei have planned to organize eight days of online training for 30 to 40 Pakistani students in the field of ICT from September 26, 2022,” the notification issued in this regard read.

It should be noted that the selected students will be able to obtain valuable cutting-edge ICT knowledge developed by Huawei’s headquarters and experience cross-cultural communication virtually.

Students will be provided Huawei certification, souvenirs, mobile phones, and smartwatches on the basis of course performance and participation.

The deadline to submit online applications is September 18, 2022, 11:59pm.


More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport
Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee
UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says
Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change

Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die

Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die
Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes

Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes
Karachi police say reports of gang-rape of Korangi factory employee 'fake news'

Karachi police say reports of gang-rape of Korangi factory employee 'fake news'
Imran Khan again dodges direct apology in reply to contempt notice for threatening judge

Imran Khan again dodges direct apology in reply to contempt notice for threatening judge
Islamabad couple 'killed for honour'

Islamabad couple 'killed for honour'
Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

Shame, misery as Pakistan floods leave many without toilets

Latest

view all