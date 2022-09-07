HEC makes major announcement for students

A representational image of Higher Education Commission board. — Facebook/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced that Huawei Technologies has invited applications from potential Pakistani undergraduate students under its “Seeds for the Future Programme 2022”.

“Due to COVID-19, HEC and Huawei have planned to organize eight days of online training for 30 to 40 Pakistani students in the field of ICT from September 26, 2022,” the notification issued in this regard read.

It should be noted that the selected students will be able to obtain valuable cutting-edge ICT knowledge developed by Huawei’s headquarters and experience cross-cultural communication virtually.

Students will be provided Huawei certification, souvenirs, mobile phones, and smartwatches on the basis of course performance and participation.



The deadline to submit online applications is September 18, 2022, 11:59pm.



