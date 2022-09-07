 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel. — APP/File
Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel. — APP/File

  • Health minister says students, who could not apply for the test, can register themselves now.
  • The portal will remain open for two weeks for such students.
  • Minimum required percentage to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS has also been decreased.

In view of the flood situation in the country, the newly constituted Pakistan Medical Council has postponed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test, popularly known as MDCAT.

Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel announced the news during a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon.

He said electricity and internet services remained disconnected in various parts of the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, due to the devastating floods.

Patel said it left a large number of students deprived of getting themselves registered on the relevant portal for the MDCAT.

He said students, who could not apply for the test earlier, can register themselves through the requisite portal and provinces will conduct the MDCAT under their domain. The health minister said the portal will remain open for two weeks for such students.

The minister further added that the minimum required percentage to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS has also been decreased. He said now students with 55% can apply for admission to MBBS and with 45 marks for the BDS course. He revealed that earlier this requirement was 65% for MBBS and 60% for BDS.

Patel said this policy can also be reviewed if a seat remains unfilled. Moreover, he added that the council has also decided to review The National Licensing Examination for Pakistani graduates; however, this exam will continue for foreigners.

More From Pakistan:

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan
Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'
HEC makes major announcement for students

HEC makes major announcement for students
Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport
Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee
UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistanis

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

Toshakhana case false, baseless: Imran Khan tells ECP

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says

PM Shehbaz deposits all gifts in Toshakhana, govt says
Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change

Osman Yousefzada’s exhibition: Timely exploration of displacement, integration, climate change
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die

Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM Shehbaz says, as 18 more die
Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes

Pakistan floods wash away a family's marriage hopes
Karachi police say reports of gang-rape of Korangi factory employee 'fake news'

Karachi police say reports of gang-rape of Korangi factory employee 'fake news'

Latest

view all