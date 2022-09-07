MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel. — APP/File

Health minister says students, who could not apply for the test, can register themselves now.

The portal will remain open for two weeks for such students.

Minimum required percentage to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS has also been decreased.

In view of the flood situation in the country, the newly constituted Pakistan Medical Council has postponed the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test, popularly known as MDCAT.



Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel announced the news during a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon.

He said electricity and internet services remained disconnected in various parts of the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, due to the devastating floods.

Patel said it left a large number of students deprived of getting themselves registered on the relevant portal for the MDCAT.

He said students, who could not apply for the test earlier, can register themselves through the requisite portal and provinces will conduct the MDCAT under their domain. The health minister said the portal will remain open for two weeks for such students.

The minister further added that the minimum required percentage to apply for admission to MBBS and BDS has also been decreased. He said now students with 55% can apply for admission to MBBS and with 45 marks for the BDS course. He revealed that earlier this requirement was 65% for MBBS and 60% for BDS.

Patel said this policy can also be reviewed if a seat remains unfilled. Moreover, he added that the council has also decided to review The National Licensing Examination for Pakistani graduates; however, this exam will continue for foreigners.