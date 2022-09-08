Will Prince Harry offer an olive branch apology to Charles and William?

Prince William is "still waiting" for an apology from Harry for making details of private family matters public, according to a royal commentator.

Omid Scobie, in his latest article quoted a family friend of the royal as stating: "People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement."



The source added that Prince William is "still waiting" for an apology from Harry for making details of private family matters public.

The tensions between the two brothers worsened in 2021 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid bare their problems with the royal family during a tell-all interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey.

