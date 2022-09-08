Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

Chancellor of Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani passes away — Iqra University

Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, according to a report by Geo News.

He was the founder and chancellor of Iqra University.



Lakhani was being treated for dengue virus at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, sources in his family said.

Following news of Lakhani's untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan's president expressed condolences.



Lakhani remained affiliated with the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan also founded the FIXIT organisation.