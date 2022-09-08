Sara Ali Khan happily dances with hairstylist in new video

 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Sara Ali Khan playfully busts some moves with her hairstylist while she gets ready on the set.

Dressed in a mango-yellow lehenga choli, Sara was happily dancing with her hairstylist to the beat of Tinku Jiya. The hairstylist is seen fixing Sara’s hair at the beginning of the video. At the same time, the actress is seen dancing to the beat without inhibitions.

Few seconds later, the hairstylist too joins the Kedarnath actor and grooves to the rhythm. They both are also seen dancing outside the shooting set in front of the camera at the same time.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Sara appreciated how she felt at ease while engaging in little shenanigans like these with him.

“The most accurate form of appearance vs reality is wild and crazy so just our mentality is love @the.mad.hair.scientist so excuse of favouritism, Because he is the only one who will participate in this abnormality we are really simple souls but please watch us occupy the territory”




