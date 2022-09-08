Alia Bhatt responds to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend: ‘positive time to release a movie’

Alia Bhatt has recently been moving mountains to promote her upcoming movie Brahmastra, which is going to release tomorrow in cinemas worldwide.



According to India Today, the Gangubhai Kathiawadi actress could be seen flying to different cities in India along with her hubby and co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

Amid this, on Wednesday, the mommy-to-be attended the press conference in Delhi and was asked to share her thoughts about her movie’s release in an “environment” where big movies have not done well at the box office due to boycott trend.

“It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure,” said the 29-year-old during her media interaction.

The Darlings actress also expressed her elation over returning back to their “acting” work following the pandemic and lockdown phase.



“We should all feel grateful for life in general,” she remarked, adding that there is no “negative environment, everything is positive here”.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in 3D cinemas on this Friday (September 9) in five languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

