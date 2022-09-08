 
sports
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah's sixes remind Babar Azam of Javed Miandad

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (left) and skipper Babar Azam. — AFP
Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (left) and skipper Babar Azam. — AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam likened young pacer Naseem Shah's last-over sixes against Afghanistan to legendary batter Javed Miandad's shots in Sharjah.

"At the back of my mind, I thought this is T20 cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

"It reminded me of Javed Miandad's six in Sharjah," he added.

Pakistan pacer Shah took the team to the Asia Cup final after hitting two sixes in the last over against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage. Had he not hit the sixes, chances of the team qualifying for the final were bleak.

Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes

The Men in Green won by 1 wicket against Afghanistan, knocking India and Afghanistan out of the tournament.

The star player was hailed by fans and fellow teammates after he hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash.

Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan also said that everyone would remember the sixes of the pacer after Miandad.

"After the epic sixers of Javed [Miandad] Bhai and Shahid [Khan Afridi] Bhai, the world will now remember the sixes of Naseem Shah," the all-rounder said while taking to Twitter.


More From Sports:

Asia Cup: India blame loss on Pakistan causing 'disruptions' to divert attention

Asia Cup: India blame loss on Pakistan causing 'disruptions' to divert attention
Asia Cup: Former ACB official defends Afghan fans' violent behaviour

Asia Cup: Former ACB official defends Afghan fans' violent behaviour
PCB to raise issue of spectator brawl during Pak vs Afg match with ICC

PCB to raise issue of spectator brawl during Pak vs Afg match with ICC
After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah

After Urvashi Rautela, Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 'good but not a champion team', says Shadab

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 'good but not a champion team', says Shadab

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may get banned for a match or two over altercation with Fareed

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may get banned for a match or two over altercation with Fareed
Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities warn of action against rioters after fans brawl in Pak vs Afg match

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities warn of action against rioters after fans brawl in Pak vs Afg match
Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Five Pakistan six-shooting heroes
WATCH: Naseem Shah hits sixes the way he practised

WATCH: Naseem Shah hits sixes the way he practised

Asia Cup 2022: Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar

Asia Cup 2022: Violent reaction of Afghan fans angers Shoaib Akhtar
After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab

After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab
Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match

Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match

Latest

view all