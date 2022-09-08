Asia Cup: Naseem Shah's sixes remind Babar Azam of Javed Miandad

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah (left) and skipper Babar Azam. — AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam likened young pacer Naseem Shah's last-over sixes against Afghanistan to legendary batter Javed Miandad's shots in Sharjah.

"At the back of my mind, I thought this is T20 cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

"It reminded me of Javed Miandad's six in Sharjah," he added.

Pakistan pacer Shah took the team to the Asia Cup final after hitting two sixes in the last over against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage. Had he not hit the sixes, chances of the team qualifying for the final were bleak.

The Men in Green won by 1 wicket against Afghanistan, knocking India and Afghanistan out of the tournament.

The star player was hailed by fans and fellow teammates after he hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash.

Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan also said that everyone would remember the sixes of the pacer after Miandad.

"After the epic sixers of Javed [Miandad] Bhai and Shahid [Khan Afridi] Bhai, the world will now remember the sixes of Naseem Shah," the all-rounder said while taking to Twitter.



