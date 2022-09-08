Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles ‘no fan favorite’: Who will be king?’

Queen Elizabeth’s declining health scare has sparked a vast amount of backlash among royal fans who are already curious about the next King that will take on the monarchy.

It all began overtaking social media after Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the Queen’s current health scare.

It reads, “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

This insight has been brought to light by Princess Diana’s former voice coach, Stewart Pearce.

Princess Diana’s former voice coach, Stewart Pearce issued this shocking insight.

He started off by telling The Sun, “[Charles] may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son. He doesn’t want to do it, such a difficult task.”

He further went on to add that Prince William is also “part of the conversation,” and has been since his early teens.

However, the UCL website writes, “Under common law, Prince Charles will automatically become King the moment the Queen dies. Prince William could only become King if Prince Charles chose to abdicate.”

In order to change the line of succession or remove Prince Charles, “would require legislation, as happened with the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936. The line of succession is regulated by parliament (as in the Act of Succession 1700, and the Succession to the Crown Act 2013); it can be changed only by Parliament and cannot be unilaterally altered by the monarch of the day.”