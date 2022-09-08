 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Yami Gautam's film 'Lost' makes its way to the Chicago Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Chicago Film Festival 2022 to open with Yami Gautams Lost
Chicago Film Festival 2022 to open with Yami Gautam's 'Lost'

Actress Yami Gautam’s next film Lost will be presented at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022.

Yami feels great that her film has been selected by the Chicago Film Festival, she wrote: “I can’t be happier and more proud of the film’s selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it’s one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time.”

Gautam further went on to say: “I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience. It allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it.”

The IndianExpress reported that the CSAFF is going to be held on September 22nd-25th. It mostly appreciated and brings forward films which have a wonderful storytelling.

Lost is an investigative drama thriller written by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta.

Writer, Aniruddha is widely known for her thriller movie Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles. She is hopeful that the audience will connect well with the film and will welcome it with open hearts.

Film Lost features Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpiee, Pankaj Kapur and Tushar Pandey. 

More From Showbiz:

Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'

Kajol to feature in an Indian adaptation of the show 'The Good Wife'
Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God': Trailer releasing tomorrow

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'

Siddhant Chaturvedi dishes on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday: 'always speak my truth'
'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'

'House of Dragon' 'set right' the scene that upset George R.R. Martin in 'Game of Thrones'
Alia Bhatt responds to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend: ‘positive time to release a movie’

Alia Bhatt responds to boycott ‘Brahmastra’ trend: ‘positive time to release a movie’
Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'

Katrina Kaif drools over Ranveer Singh's 'shirtless pictures' for 'thirst trap'
Katrina Kaif gushes over her hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘He can make me laugh’

Katrina Kaif gushes over her hubby Vicky Kaushal: ‘He can make me laugh’
Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor blames 'bad content' not 'boycott' for flop 'Shamshera'

Sara Ali Khan happily dances with hairstylist in new video

Sara Ali Khan happily dances with hairstylist in new video
Alia Bhatt's latest promotional look for 'Brahmastra' steals the show

Alia Bhatt's latest promotional look for 'Brahmastra' steals the show
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt barred from entering temple over 'beef' comments

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt barred from entering temple over 'beef' comments
Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput with an emotional note

Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput with an emotional note

Latest

view all