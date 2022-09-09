 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal future after Queen’s death: Explained

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, and as tributes pour in and royal titles shift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal future seems to also be of interest.

As per The Evening Standard, no major title changes are in store for the Sussexes, even as Prince Harry’s father Charles is now the monarch and will be referred to as King Charles III.

As King Charles’ son, Prince Harry’s titles remain unchanged, although his brother Prince William is now a Duke of Cornwall in addition to his previous title of Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry has, however, moved up the line of succession and is now fifth in line to the throne.

More major changes are predicted for Prince Harry’s children though, especially as they are now the grandchildren of the reigning monarch.

While Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were not born entitled to the title of a prince and princess, they are now entitled to the titles as their grandfather Charles is now the King.

It remains unknown at the time whether Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids will ever use their official prince and princess titles, or forgo them.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan, they are last understood to have met the Queen in June when they visited the UK to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to pause filming ‘The Crown’ out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth

Netflix to pause filming ‘The Crown’ out of respect for late Queen Elizabeth
British Catholics, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

British Catholics, Pope Francis pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone with Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit new milestone with Queen Elizabeth's death

Archie, Lilibet to become Prince, Princess as Charles becomes King after Queen’s death

Archie, Lilibet to become Prince, Princess as Charles becomes King after Queen’s death
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new titles confirmed after Queen’s death

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new titles confirmed after Queen’s death

Brad Pitt faces new allegations in countersuit filed by Angelina Jolie's ex-company

Brad Pitt faces new allegations in countersuit filed by Angelina Jolie's ex-company
Prince Harry joins his brother William and other royals at Balmoral after Queen dies

Prince Harry joins his brother William and other royals at Balmoral after Queen dies
Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber react to Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Harry reached Balmoral late, didn’t meet Queen before death

Prince Harry reached Balmoral late, didn’t meet Queen before death
US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'

US President Joe Biden leads international tributes to Queen Elizabeth: 'She charmed us with her wit'
Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch

Princess Charlotte’s comparison video with Kate Middleton goes viral: Watch
Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Harry not seen in Balmoral plane for Queen Elizabeth II?

Latest

view all