Friday Sep 09 2022
WATCH: Mother accused of throwing 'satanic birthday party' for daughter

Friday Sep 09, 2022

  • Mother accused of organising satanic birthday party for daughter.
  • Pentagram was seen on birthday cake. 
  • Woman has denied allegations.

A Mexican mother is being accused by many on social media of organising a satanic birthday party for her daughter.

The mother of the one-year-old, Janeth Zapatha, has defended herself in response and denied the allegations.

The 13-second video she posted on TikTok, which is a compilation of short clips from the party, went viral and garnered over two million views. 

Social media users were disappointed and pointed out that the woman had featured decorations that suggested a liking for the occult.

Netizens pointed toward a pinata which looked like Baphomet, the goat-headed creature associated with evil rituals.

A pentagram was seen on the birthday cake and the invite for the party described the theme as "cute as Hell".

Some people noticed that the little girl's name was Lilith which is a demonic female figure considered a goddess by theistic Satanists.

The video was posted on TikTok and the caption read: "Rumors say I had the best outfit for my first birthday."

In the comments section, Zapatha publicly responded by saying that they were not Satanists. She added that since the pentagram on the cake was not inverted, it was not satanic.

