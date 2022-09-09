 
sports
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Fans disheartened with team's batting against Sri Lanka

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Pakistan player batting against Sri Lanka. — ICC
Pakistan player batting against Sri Lanka. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistani fans have been disheartened with their team's batting against Sri Lanka in the last Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2022. 

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl in today's match. Pakistan managed to give a target of 122 runs. 

Pakistani batters struggled as Sri Lankan bowlers performed well in the match, restricting the target to just 122 runs. 

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for his side with 30 runs in 29 balls.

Fans were unhappy with the Green Shirts' batting performance and said the batters are playing Test cricket instead of T20 while some of them shared memes on the performance. 

Take a look: 


