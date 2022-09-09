Disha Patani to make her Kollywood Debut with 'Suriya 42'

Disha Patani is set to feature in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Suriya 42'

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns, is all set to make her Kollywood debut with a project named Suriya 42.



Earlier today, the actress shared a small snippet of the film, which had the movie’s poster in the end, however, the video didn’t really give any idea about the plot of Suriya 42.

Check out the video:

Disha is reportedly really excited for this new venture, and even issued a statement while talking to the media, as per India Today.

“I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience.”



She further talked about her character, saying: “Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to being my never-seen-before avatar to the audience."

Suriya 42 is going to be an action-adventure drama directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie will be released in ten different languages.