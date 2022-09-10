Public lauds Sindh govt's move to declare sale of uniform, books by private schools 'illegal'

Pakistani school children learn Chinese at a private school. — AFP

The Sindh government on Friday restricted private schools from forcing parents to purchase uniforms and stationery items from the school or a specific shop and termed the practice "illegal" following the complaints received from parents and students.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, educational institutions are directed to not ask parents to purchase printed cover copies, registers, journals, uniforms, school bags, books, and other stationary items from the school or any particular shop.

The government also restricted the schools from asking parents to pay money for dresses, food items, or any events like mother's day, flower's day, colour day, mango day, or music day.

Reacting to the ban, parents and teachers appreciated the step taken by the government.

A teacher, who spoke to Geo.tv on the condition of anonymity, called it a "good decision" by the Sindh government and said that she agrees with it.

"However, rules and laws over here are sometimes on paper and not implemented. So, if it is implemented, then it is a very good act and parents are definitely going to appreciate that and agree with it," she said.

Ayesha Umair Khan, a mother of two living in the North Nazimabad area of the metropolis, called such rules by schools "absurd" and said that they are "very unreasonable".



"It is a very irrational approach because, at one end, you are asking parents for a hefty amount in the name of education. And then you are putting such conditions which are hitting below the belt," she said.

Ayesha, while speaking to Geo.tv, said that she is very happy that such practices have now been declared illegal. "Thanks to the government, it's better late than never. I am also happy with the fact that my kids are not associated with such a school which follows such preposterous rules and policies," she went on to say.

Muneeb-ul-Hassan, a schoolteacher from Karachi, said that as a parent, he agrees with the government's decision.

"Students all over Pakistan should have the freedom to buy books and uniforms from wherever they want to," he said, adding that the state should implement this law.

