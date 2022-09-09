Kalat man arrested for throwing Iranian tomatoes off truck to protest import

Matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

KALAT: A man has been arrested from Kalat's Mangchar area in Balochistan for throwing several crates of Iranian tomatoes off a truck to protest the government's decision to import the vegetable.



The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man angrily throwing the crates of tomatoes on the ground, smashing and rendering them useless.

Several people could be seen standing beside the truck and watching the spectacle. According to Geo News, to protest against the import from Iran, local landowners blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway and wasted thousands of kilograms of imported tomatoes.

Police said that the man in the video has been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to Commissioner Kalat Daud Khilji, the accused has been arrested and apprehended after being identified with the help of the viral video, while raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects in the case.



— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Geo News