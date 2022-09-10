PCB announces match officials for Pak vs Eng T20Is

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Matt Parkinson to win the match. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the match officials for the home T20I series against England, scheduled to kick off on September 20.

Muhammad Javed Malik, a member International Panel of ICC Match Referees, will lead the playing control team in the seven T20I — which will be played across Karachi and Lahore from September 20-October 2.

Aleem Dar, a member ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and Asif Yaqoob, one of the four Pakistan umpires in the ICC International Panel of Umpires, the other three being Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza and Rashid Riaz, will take the on-field duties for the series opener at National Stadium, Karachi.

Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz will be the third and fourth umpires.

Five umpires will do the on-field umpiring duties in the series. Aleem Dar will stand in four T20Is, Ahsan Raza in three, and Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, and Faisal Afridi will stand in two matches each.

The National Stadium will stage the first four T20Is on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. The action will move to the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore for the last three matches from September 28.

Match-wise officials

September 20 – First T20I. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

September 22 – Second T20I. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

September 23 – Third T20I. Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

September 25 – Fourth T20I. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

September 28 – Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

September 30 – Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

October 2 – Asif Yaqoob and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)