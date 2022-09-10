'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is:' Naseem Shah cancels Indian actress for Insta video

After Indian actor Urvashi Rautela posted a video of her juxtaposing with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, fans trolled her on social media, but seems it was not the end of the story.



The pacer, when asked about the video, told journalists Saturday that he did now know "who Urvashi was".

Responding to a question about the video, Shah said: “I do not know about it. I just play on the ground.”

He maintained that people are sharing these types of videos but he does not have any idea about it.

“I am thankful to the people for arriving at the stadium and watching the match,” he added.

The Pakistani pacer said: “If somebody likes him, whoever he or she is, is a good thing for him. There is nothing special in him. Thanks to God that people love me.”

Following a high-octane encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Rautela shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen enjoying the fixture at the Dubai stadium, with some glimpses of Shah.

Atif Aslam's "Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le" song was used in the background of the footage.