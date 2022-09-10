 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Web Desk

Karachi to sizzle for next three days

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

People spray each other with water as temperatures rise in Karachi. — AFP/File
  • Met Office says weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid for next three days. 
  • Temperature was recorded at 40°C while it felt like it had reached 43°C. 
  • Temperature is expected to range between 39 to 41°C in next three days. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast extreme heat in the port city for the next three days. 

The Met Office said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid from Sunday to Tuesday.

The temperature in Karachi today was recorded at 40°C while it felt like it had reached 43°C. 

Read more: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours

The humidity in the air is 29% and the winds are blowing from the northwest at a slow speed.

The average temperature in September is 33.4°C. The highest temperature in this month was recorded at 42.7°C in 2015. 

During the next three days, the temperature is expected to range between 39°C to 41°C, the PMD added.

Read more: Heavy rains expected to hit Karachi again

On the other hand, rain is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Mīrpur Khas and other cities from today until September 14.

Islamabad court slaps fine on Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in Khawaja Asif defamation case

Orange Line bus service inaugurated in Karachi

Islamabad Police summons Imran Khan again to join probe in terror case

Defeating populism

Guterres renews fund appeal for Pakistan, says UN's efforts 'drop in ocean'

City saved from deluge as Johi Branch canal replugged

More than 50% PML-Q Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources

'Nobody knows where their village is': New inland sea swamps Pakistan

Manchar Lake dangerously overflowing, show satellite images

UN chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for relief operation in flood devastating areas

US defence secretary appreciates Pakistan Army’s 'rescue, relief efforts' in flood-hit areas

Threat to female judge not terrorism, case should be dismissed: Imran Khan tells JIT

